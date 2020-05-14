Retail opens again, contact tracing not required- Retail NZ

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 10:54

The retail sector is open again, but businesses are not required to contact trace their customers if two metre social distancing can be maintained.

"It’s great that customers can now get back into store, and they can do so knowing that the retail sector has been working very hard to put in place systems and processes to keep customers safe," Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today. "Although smaller businesses may be recording customer contact details for tracing purposes, but there is no requirement for retailers to maintain contact tracing records if they can maintain a two metre distance between customers in store.

"Customers going into most large format stores today can expect to be asked to stay two metres away from other customers, and this will continue for the duration of the Level 2 Alert.

"A survey of Retail NZ members shows that around 58 per cent of stores, mainly those operating from smaller premises, will be collecting contact information for customers. Where social distancing can be maintained, there’s no need for retailers to contact trace."