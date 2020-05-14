Resealing work on SH2 south of Waihi begins Friday - NZTA

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 10:56

As part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s annual state highway maintenance programme, a recently widened section of State Highway 2 between Waihi and Trig Road will be resealed from Friday.

While the new seal is being laid, traffic management and a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h will be in place. The speed restrictions will continue overnight to help bed in the new seal.

While this work is expected to be completed on Sunday, it is weather dependent and may be pushed out to Monday if there is rain over the weekend.

Please stick to the temporary speed limit to ensure the safety of all road users and prevent damage to vehicles.

At Alert Level 2, significantly more people will be using their cars and public transport and motorists are advised to expect delays. It’s important to plan ahead, allow more time, and avoid travelling at peak periods.

Remember to be kind to others, as we all get used to travelling at Alert Level 2.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

