Innovations in teaching overcome lockdown challenges - Canterbury Uni

When New Zealand went into COVID-19 lockdown, University of Canterbury staff had to quickly find new ways to teach and support students remotely. This was a particular challenge for lab based courses. However, unique solutions have enabled students to carry on learning in lockdown.

Rocking out … with a virtual demonstrator

In the UC School of Earth and Environment, staff and postgraduate students have been working together to develop a virtual demonstrator that can be used to explore three-dimensional rocks and up-close using interactive images of very thin slices of rock taken under a microscope. The virtual demonstrator is the latest in a suite of similar tools that UC has developed for students using state of the art digital interfaces alongside traditional field trips.

"This one is particularly exciting for us; one of our Masters’ degree students in geo-education will be conducting a study to assess its effectiveness as a teaching intervention," says Crustal Geology Modelling Technician Jonathan Davidson.

Also on the development team are Senior Lecturer Alex Nichols, Associate Professor Ben Kennedy, and postgraduate students Kamen Engel and Sriparna Saha.

The aim of the virtual demonstrator is to enhance lab skills by aiding students in mineral observation and identification. It is being used in combination with live online feedback from the lecturer and demonstrators to give students studying remotely the same or even better levels of feedback and with added flexibility compared to ‘normal’ on-campus lab sessions.

Along with Senior Lecturer Dr Tim Stahl, Jonathan has also been hard at work developing resources for Christchurch geology and geomorphology trips. "There will be a virtual component, but some students will also be able to self-guide themselves using their devices around town, [thereby avoiding the need for students to crowd together in vans]."

Making scents with fragrance sample kits

Learning how to sniff out the difference between Lemon and Bergamot and other fragrances is a key requirement for UC product formulation students studying fragrance design.

The COVID-19 lockdown created a problem for lecturers who would usually teach fragrance fundamentals at on-campus lab sessions. Second year students learn about 25 fragrance compound classes before using them to make a perfume of their choice. At third year level, another 40 fragrance compounds are added in preparation for advanced fragrance design.

With so much of this learning based on practical experience, staff had to get creative with solutions to help students. Their response has been exceptional.

"Two technicians and I spent three days creating sample kits for all these students, involving over 1600 fragrance samples in total plus sets of mixing pots, eye droppers, smelling strips and more," explains Professor Conan Fee, Head of the UC School of Product Design.

The kits were then packaged up - using cardboard tube-holder racks laser-cut by a technician - and mailed to individual students. Supersets were also sent to four lecturers including two industry guests.

Through live lab sessions on Zoom, students have been able to experience fragrance samples, and learn how to blend them into sophisticated fragrances or various personal care products.

Phoebe Clements, a third year UC student majoring in Chemical Formulation Design, says the resources provided had enabled students to stay on track. "With this being our last year we were concerned about missing the practical work, but with these kits and Zoom we don't have to be."

Beauty industry expert Stacey Fraser, who has been supporting the online sessions, says students are continuing to build their knowledge on the art of perfumery creation.

"I've been incredibly impressed with Conan's ability to ‘pivot’ and produce a Virtual hands-on experience for the fragrance course," Stacey says.

Student internships adapt and thrive

Professional and Community Engagement (PACE) internship arrangements for UC students have adapted rapidly to the COVID-19 situation.

Internships prepare students to make a difference by creating real world opportunities for them to work on projects with local businesses and community organisations. Interns and partners alike have responded to these unprecedented times with positivity and resilience.

"We are delighted at how our PACE internships are continuing remotely, thanks to huge goodwill from partner organisations," says UC Partnerships Manager Clare Murray. "Our students remain strongly committed to their projects and everyone has a determination to see them through for the benefit of all."

Åtautahi Creative Spaces is a good example of a resilient PACE partnership. Through the lockdown, the artist-centred wellbeing initiative continued to support its two UC student interns (including one from the US), with both working remotely.

"They are very much part of our whÄnau and we think of them as part of our team," says Kim Morton, Director of Åtautahi Creative Spaces. "We are really thankful for all the work they have been doing for us including transcribing and analysing interviews."

Another UC student intern has been working remotely to continue her work supporting a music therapy choir (Cantabrainers).

Clare observes that interns responding to the COVID-19 situation have been learning invaluable skills around how to adapt to a challenging work environment.