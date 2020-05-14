Readers to rejoice as Library reopens - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 13:44

Readers around the region will be happy to hear they can head back to the HB Williams Memorial Library from Monday, but strict guidelines will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Librarians are already back on site in readiness for the 10am reopening. Hours will be limited - 10am-3pm, services contactless and a limit of 50 people in the building. Contact tracing information will be collected from all people entering the building, which is open only from Bright Street.

Cultural activities manager Pene Walsh says staff are just as excited to see visitors back at the library as those will be to have access to books again.

"We’re offering services to make it easier for people to get books," says Ms Walsh.

Those include click and collect, ring and request or grab a bag, which is where librarians have prepared a bag of themed books.

The book returns slot in the Bright Street Carpark is already open. Returns will be quarantined for three days as a precaution against any contamination. The research floor at the library is closed as are the meeting rooms. Public programmes and services to rest homes are cancelled for now.

The Olympic Pools complex remains closed as temporary repairs are made to leaks in the 50m pool. It is hoped these will be finished by the end of next week.