Homicide Investigation continuing in Henderson

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 14:10

Police enquiries are continuing after a woman was found deceased at an address in Henderson early this morning.

Police launched a homicide investigation after emergency services were called to the Great North Road property at around 1:30am and located the woman.

Our scene examination is ongoing and those in the area can expect to see an increased Police presence.

We are also carrying out a search of a property on Norcross Avenue as part of our enquiries.

Police have established that there was a small number of people at the Great North Road address yesterday evening, all of whom were known to each other.

We are speaking with all of them.

We are currently carrying out an area canvas to speak with members of the public and have a number of other enquiries to make.

As previously mentioned a post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow at which time formal identification will take place.

Police do not expect there to be any further updates today.