Kiwis encouraged to support rescue choppers on Virtual Street Appeal day

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 13:48

Westpac NZ staff will be "shaking the virtual bucket" this Friday to raise much-needed funds for New Zealand’s rescue choppers.

With the annual Street Appeal Day cancelled due to COVID-19, Kiwis are being encouraged to donate online to their local helicopter trust at the dedicated Givealittle page: https://gal.to/westpac-chopper-2020.

Westpac NZ CEO David McLean says New Zealanders have been incredibly supportive of the rescue choppers during the pandemic, but they still need our help to continue their lifesaving work.

"The pandemic has severely impacted helicopter trusts’ ability to fundraise, while increasing their operating costs around personal protective equipment and decontamination," Mr McLean says.

"So far we have raised more than $500,000 nationwide, which shows the generosity of Kiwis even in these tough times. The rescue choppers are still flying critical missions, and are on standby to help as part of the country’s COVID-19 response, so your support is as crucial as ever.

"If you normally give to our staff members who are out shaking buckets on Street Appeal Day, we ask you to consider donating online, even if it’s just the equivalent of a gold coin."

Last month Westpac NZ donated an extra $1m to be shared among the 15 helicopter trusts, on top of our usual sponsorship and fundraising campaign, to help make up for the shortfall in donations and additional challenges they are facing due to COVID-19.