Police arrest two following drugs warrants in Manawatu

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 16:20

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Dave Thompson, Manawatu Police

Police have recovered drugs during warrants at a commercial premise in Feilding on Thursday 30 April and later at a rural address in Rongotea on Friday 8 May.

At one address Police seized in excess of 80 cannabis plants growing in two areas.

The first was a large tent, the second a hidden room.

Police also located a quantity of dried cannabis head material ready for sale.

The second address had a cannabis grow room and a drying room.

This address had approximately 500 cannabis stalks with buds attached drying.

Also found were two bins of manicured cannabis head.

The estimate from the cannabis stalks drying and the bins of cannabis head is 14 to 15 pounds of cannabis head.

The two Manawatu men, aged 24 and 33, have been arrested and have appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on charges including cultivation and possession of cannabis for supply.

Police will continue to target the supply of drugs in the Manawatu area as they are aware of the harm that is being done within the community.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances should contact their local Police by calling 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.