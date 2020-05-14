Budget announcements 'recognise universities' role in rebuild'

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 18:00

Universities welcome today's Budget announcements that recognise the role that universities will play during the coming economic rebuild period.

"Another $600m over the next four years to help upskill or reskill New Zealanders means our institutions can be a real part of getting this country going again," says Derek McCormack, Chair of Universities New Zealand and Vice-Chancellor of AUT.

"This will help enable universities to be part of the rebuild, just as we have played an important role in informing and helping keep the public safe over the past weeks.

The extra funds made available for student support are also most welcome. "All the universities have been doing whatever they can over this period to help students who have lost jobs and who are struggling to meet rent and to eat. The additional $20m of hardship funding will be most welcome," says McCormack.