Online climate strike today - School Strike 4 Climate

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 08:57

Hundreds of New Zealanders are standing united for the climate today, this time from our own homes!

Today is an international climate strike date and due to COVID-19 rapidly changing our way of living, connecting and working, School Strike 4 Climate NZ (SS4C NZ) are moving online for the day. Organisers of the movement say we must come together, as we’ve shown we can do so well for each other during the stages of lockdown we’ve just endured. Let’s do the same for our Earth, our collective home. They are calling on all New Zealanders to #UnitebehindClimate today, while keeping everyone safe.

"The importance of continuing momentum to show love for this one planet we all call home has never been so clear. There has never been a more important time to #UniteBehindClimate. There is so much at stake" says SS4C NZ.

A Facebook event was created a week ago to establish a network of New Zealanders who will be uniting behind climate in some way, shape or form today and this event quickly gained traction. The message has been shared with unions, businesses, students and various networks around the country so it is expected that hundreds, if not thousands will participate in the online event for climate justice in some way.

People from all corners of Aotearoa will be doing the following throughout the day;

â Taking to their driveways to draw their vision for a green post-covid New Zealand.

â Painting their visions on placards to show the world from their windows, similar to the project participated in by many during lockdown, the Great Big Bear Hunt.

â Posting a photo with the hashtag #UniteBehindClimate, making a heart shape using their hands.

â Sharing the Facebook event with their friends and family to grow the movement.

SS4C NZ are calling on everyone to get involved in whatever capacity they can during the day. "Whether you have 5 minutes to spare, an hour or two, join us in this fight to ensure future generations have access to the livable future they deserve."