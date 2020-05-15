Neuron's e-scooters back on Auckland's streets today

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 10:02

Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility, announces that its distinctive orange e-scooters will be back on Auckland's streets from today with a range of cutting-edge anti-viral measures to keep their e-scooters clean and safeguard riders.

Neuron, a brand well known for its focus on safety, will deploy teams, sanitisatising around the clock to keep their e-scooters germ-free. The company will be using hospital-grade disinfectant, approved by The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), to kill a broad range of bacteria and viruses including COVID-19. Neuron’s e-scooters are a good option for those wishing to continue social distancing while traveling in the city.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility said: "We are delighted to be back on Auckland's streets again providing a clean, safe and efficient personal transport option for riders. We’ve refined our operations in line with the current coronavirus threat and have put in place a range of measures to keep our e-scooters clean and to significantly reduce the risks to riders."

He continued: "With the restrictions on travel now easing, people are looking for ways to support local businesses, particularly hard-hit restaurants and cafes. Our e-scooters are the perfect way to get out and about to boost the economy, while also staying local."

With a low number of rides in between cleans, Neuron’s e-scooter hand grips compare favourably to door handles, guard rails and lift buttons which are often touched more frequently. Despite the reduced risk, Neuron recommends that all riders continue to sanitise their hands before and after touching foreign surfaces and this includes e-scooters.

Neuron maintains a fleet of more than 3,000 e-scooters in the Asia Pacific. So far, the company has enabled more than 200,000 users in Australia to cover over 1 million kilometres of city travel.