TExtinction Rebellion perform ‘Letter to Coal Industry’

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 10:31

At noon today ten Extinction Rebellion Åtautahi activists will perform a ‘living letter’ to Bathurst coal company at noon today outside Environment Canterbury offices.

Their action highlights Bathurst’s current application to expand Coalgate, their Canterbury coal mine. The company are applying for consent to dig through wetlands, clear vegetation from riparian regions and discharge contaminants into Tara stream for over 20 years.

"While the entire country has faced massive disruption, the coal industry continue to seek consents that will push the climate further into crisis, ripping ecosystems apart in the process." Says XR Åtautahi spokesperson Siana Fitzjohn.

The group’s demonstration will involve 10 activists in costume and a 1.4 tonne digger.

"We want to visually demonstrate the catastrophic effects of the coal industry. Recently we’ve seen how quickly and compassionately kiwis responded when human lives were at stake. We need decision makers to respond to the climate and ecological emergency with the same urgency and compassion." Says Fitzjohn.

Forest and Bird advocates say the proposed expansion to the mine would destroy wetlands, further pollute the culturally significant Te Waihora catchment, and kill critically endangered mudfish. Other groups have pointed out that expanding the Canterbury coal mine also has further reaching implications.

"If this mine expansion goes ahead, Fonterra will continue burning coal till the cows come home. With the dairy industry keeping Bathurst afloat by buying their coal, Bathurst can push ahead with more and more coal mines on the West Coast." Says Coal Action Network spokesperson Cindy Baxter.

XR Åtautahi activists hope their demonstration will highlight the risks of fast-tracking fossil fuel projects.

"We’re concerned that the fast-track process for shovel-ready projects could become another way that the public are excluded from crucial decisions. The RMA is a painfully outdated tool and has not been adapted to address climate change. ECan has declared a climate emergency, and we need to see decision making processes that reflect the severity of our situation." Says participant Michael Apathy.

Fitzjohn says the group are calling for Bathurst’s application to be refused, and are encouraging people to make submission to ECan by the submission deadline this coming Monday 18th May.

"We’ve seen what Bathurst are doing on the West Coast. It’s heartbreaking and terrifying. We need a just transition away from industries that damage the land and water, and harm future generations. And we need it now."