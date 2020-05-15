Inangahua River Bridge closures from this Sunday night for five nights

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 10:48

TRAFFIC BULLETIN

Inangahua Bridge night closures from this Sunday evening

Maintenance and cleaning of the Inangahua River Bridge, on SH6 between Inangahua and Inangahua Junction, on the South Island’s West Coast, gets underway this Sunday night over five nights.

The bridge will be closed overnight from 10 pm to 6 am the next day, from Sunday 17 May to Thursday 21 May, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"There is a detour route via Brown Creek Road, which will be well signposted and adds just ten minutes to the journey," says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager, Moira Whinham. The detour route is suitable for HPMV and 50 Max vehicles.

As well as cleaning the bridge structure, routine maintenance of the joints and fastenings on the bridge will be carried out by the highway maintenance crew.

"It’s good to get this important maintenance work completed to preserve the structure, maintaining a safe road network for everyone," says Miss Whinham.

For updates on this project: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/299490

Inangahua River Bridge and detour route while work is underway:

