Freight route upgrades, local roading contractors back in action - GDC

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 10:56

East Coast roading contractors employ hundreds of local people and are more important than ever to their communities in the recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown.

From Hicks Bay to Tolaga Bay, local contractors Kuru, Blackbee, Parata, Cranswick and TWC Contracting offer quality career options and provide for many families on the East Coast.

When major works started this week on upgrades to TairÄwhiti’s main freight routes, it was just what they needed to get their crews back into action and keep our transport network in the best possible condition to support our region’s economic recovery.

Local contractors will deliver over $32m of Provincial Growth Fund local roading projects by the end of the year. A key component of the package is the $21.4m of extra maintenance in five main freight areas including culvert renewals, drainage works, re-metalling and sealed road repairs.

Route 1: Tauwhareparae area routes, including Mata Road

Route 2: City limits - Poverty Bay Flats, Back Ormond Road and city routes

Route 3: Tiniroto Road and Wharekopae Road

Route 4: Waingake Road and Tarewa Road

Route 5: Whatatutu and Kanakanaia routes

Culvert works will commence on all routes this month, followed by drainage works and re-metalling throughout winter. Sealed repairs will take place in autumn.

For more information on this year’s PGF roading programme, see the Council website.

Photo below: Kuru and Parata Contracting teams get underway on the first Mata Road culvert renewal (left to right): Kat Kaiwai (operations manager - Parata Contracting), Calhoun Kururangi (labourer), Edward Manuel (digger operator), Hone Manuel (site traffic management supervisor), Ma Parata (project manager - Kuru Contracting).