Police appeal for witnesses following fatal crash on Waiohiki Road, Napier

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 13:21

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash yesterday on Waiohiki Road near Taradale, Napier.

The crash involving a car that had collided with a tree occurred around 9am outside the Waiohiki Golf Course.

The car involved was a red Nissan and Police would like to speak to anyone who stopped and assisted at the scene or anyone who was around the area at the time.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200514/6538.