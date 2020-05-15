Serious crash on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road, Waitemata

|
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Kaiwaka.
The crash, which occurred shortly before 12.30pm, is on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road.
One person has died at the scene.
Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit are attending the scene.
