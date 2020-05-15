Domestic flights back in the air next week - Taupo District Council

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 15:31

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas is excited to welcome back domestic flights to the district next week.

Sounds Air has announced it will recommence flights between Taupō and Wellington from Monday, while Air New Zealand has committed to flights between Taupō and Auckland from 8 June.

Mayor Trewavas said it was a positive step for the district as it provided important connections to our major centres.

"Seeing these flights return to Taupō is an exciting step for our district," he said.

"It will allow locals who may need to travel for business better connections to the major centres, while at the same time allowing visitors to also start reconnecting with our district at a beautiful time of year."

Sounds Air will operate return flights between Taupō and Wellington on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while Air New Zealand will initially operate three return services a week between Taupō and Auckland on the same days.