Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Whakatu Drive, Richmond, involving a truck and a car.
Police were called about 2.20pm.
While initial indications are there have not been any serious injuries, the road is currently blocked and may take some time to clear.
Diversions are in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
