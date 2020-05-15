Support for Porirua sports groups - council

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 16:03

Porirua City Council is waiving fees and charges for Porirua sports clubs and freezing them next year to help clubs bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We acknowledge that sports clubs have not been able to use our facilities during the lockdown period and they will be out of pocket too with their main sources of income also not able to operate during the pandemic," says Parks Operations Manager Julian Emeny.

The city currently has 70 groups regularly using Porirua’s sportsfields, outdoor courts, outdoor recreation and open spaces. Fees and charges include ground and venue hire, reserve lease fees, rates, water charges.

"Charges that are usually paid for winter ground and venue hire won’t be charged for the period up until June 2020. This will benefit about 36 clubs in our community like Norths, the Vikings, Western Suburbs through to smaller clubs like NgÄti Toa Tennis Club," Mr Emeny says.

"We’re also reducing the annual reserve lease fees for six months which will benefit all 70 groups and we’re not going to increase next year’s fees and charges to give the clubs time to get back on their feet."

Mayor Anita Baker says these clubs give so much to the community by enabling healthy activities and positive social outcomes for everyone from young kids through to older folk.

"The Council wants to see our people out there playing and enjoying sport again when the time is right, and this is one way of showing our support."