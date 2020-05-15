Ruapehu Civil Defence transition from welfare response to social recovery

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 17:49

Council is working with the Ministry of Social Development to help non-government organisations that have been providing welfare services during the COVID-19 to transition to recovery.

Civil Defence Controller Clive Manley said that non-government organisations (NGOs) including iwi organisations have played an invaluable role providing welfare services during the lockdown period.

"Because of their connection to their communities they have been well placed to identify people in need and target assistance to them.

This meant however that in some cases they have been providing new support services that were not part of their ‘business as usual’ services prior to COVID-19," he said.

"Our concern is that as the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) welfare function winds down that the NGOs who have been responding to additional demand are not left with people in need of help but with no way of helping them.

At Alert Level 2 most people should start getting back to some normality however there is still a need to ensure those who require assistance are cared for.

We are talking with the NGOs to identify what additional services and people they have picked-up and what help do they need to handover those services and clients to the usual agencies."

Mr Manley said that the demand for welfare support had been declining steadily and that the Civil Defence volunteers will be transitioning over the weekend to ‘business as usual’.

Page 2 of 2

"This will means they will be less visible in the community with all businesses such as New World providing their own queue management and the Meals on Wheels service returning to the District Health Boards.

Anyone still in need of support or advice should however continue to either call Council on 07 895 8188 or 06 385 8364 or freephone 0800 725 628 and we will ensure that they are connected with the appropriate service," he said.

Ruapehu Civil Defence Volunteers will start transitioning to recovery over the weekend with businesses such as New World providing their own queue management from Sunday (17 May).

Anyone in need of welfare support should however continue to call Council on 07 895 8188 or 06 385 8364 or freephone 0800 725 628.