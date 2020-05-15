DCC facilities reopening from tomorrow

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 18:02

The Dunedin City Council is looking forward to welcoming back visitors to key arts and cultural facilities from tomorrow.

After COVID-19 restrictions eased with the transition to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Wednesday, Council staff have been working hard to get key public facilities ready to reopen.

That hard work will pay off tomorrow, when the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum and Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden all open their doors to the public.

Council DPAG, ToitÅ« and Lan Yuan Director Cam McCracken says staff at all three institutions are "really looking forward" to welcoming visitors back into the facilities.

"We’ve really missed being open and sharing Dunedin’s cultural treasures with the community," he said.

Visitors can expect to notice some changes, including the requirement to follow social distancing guidelines, restrictions on the number of people allowed inside at one time, and the need to follow contact tracing protocols.

Many of the interactive ‘hands on’ elements of the visitor experience, including child play areas and activities, would not be available.

Food and beverages would not be served at Lan Yuan, and the ToitÅ« Café is closed at least for the next week.

Opening hours for all three institutions are also being reduced for now, to 10am-4pm, to allow time for extra cleaning and preparation work at the end of each day.

On Monday (18 May), progress will continue when Moana Pool reopens for lane swimming and aqua jogging only from 6.30am - 6.30pm daily.

The main pool and dive/lap pool will be open but the leisure pool, dive pool, water slide and spa will be closed. Showers will also be unavailable, and the number of pool users will be limited to ensure social distancing.

This means visitors may have to wait if arriving at popular times, Council Aquatics Manager Nicola Jukes says.

The gym will also be open but visitor numbers will again be limited.

DCC sports grounds will also reopen from Monday (18 May), for training only, in line with Government COVID-19 Level 2 guidelines regarding gatherings of no more than 10.

Changing room facilities will remain closed, Council Group Manager Parks and Recreation Robert West says.

On Thursday (21 May), Dunedin’s public libraries will also open, allowing visitors to return and borrow books, DVDs and other library items, as well as use free wifi, although restrictions will be in place, Council Library Services Manager Bernie Hawke says.

That will be preceded by the re-opening of return chutes at all libraries from Tuesday (19 May).

In line with other DCC facilities, there will also be new protocols in place for contact tracing, to manage queues and to limit the number of visitors inside the libraries at any one time.

Customers are asked to keep their visit to a maximum of 30 minutes.

The library’s free public access internet computers will also not be available, nor will newspapers.

In other areas, the Green Island Landfill, transfer station and recycling drop-off area have already reopened, as have playgrounds, dog parks, the city’s parks and reserves and the Dunedin Botanic Garden, although the information centre and café remain closed for now.

The Council’s Plaza Customer Services Centre will reopen on Monday, weekdays from 10am-4pm, for general enquiries, payments and building, planning and property search services only.

Most other DCC service centres will reopen next Wednesday (20 May) with restricted hours.