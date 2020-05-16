Homicide enquiry launched following Te Anau death

Saturday, 16 May, 2020 - 12:30

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered in Te Anau last night.

About 6:35pm, Police received information to suggest a person had died in the area.

Police made enquiries before attending a Cleddau Street address where the victim was located deceased.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, and appeared in Invercargill District Court today.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on June 9.

The victim and alleged offender were known to one another and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

A scene examination is underway at the address.