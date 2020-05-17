Taradale crash victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Waiohiki Road, near Taradale, on 14 May.
He was Douglas John McBeath, 73, of Waiohiki.
Police extend their condolences to his family and friends at this time.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
