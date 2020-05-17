Police investigating sudden death in Otaki

Sunday, 17 May, 2020 - 11:15

Police are investigating following a sudden death in Otaki yesterday, 16 May.

Emergency services were called to a Mill Road address around 7:40pm after a man in his 50s was reported to be injured.

Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and a scene guard is in place at the property while enquiries are undertaken.

Work will continue today to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.