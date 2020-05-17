Police investigating sudden death in Otaki

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are investigating following a sudden death in Otaki yesterday, 16 May.
Emergency services were called to a Mill Road address around 7:40pm after a man in his 50s was reported to be injured.
Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and a scene guard is in place at the property while enquiries are undertaken.
Work will continue today to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice