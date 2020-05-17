Otaki death being treated as a homicide

|
The investigation into the death of a man in Otaki yesterday evening is now being treated as a homicide.
Emergency services were called to a Mill Road address around 7:40pm yesterday, where a man in his 50s was reportedly injured.
Despite receiving medical treatment, he died at the scene.
A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.
A scene examination by Police and ESR has been ongoing today, and is expected to continue into tomorrow.
