Otaki death being treated as a homicide

Sunday, 17 May, 2020 - 15:40

The investigation into the death of a man in Otaki yesterday evening is now being treated as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to a Mill Road address around 7:40pm yesterday, where a man in his 50s was reportedly injured.

Despite receiving medical treatment, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

A scene examination by Police and ESR has been ongoing today, and is expected to continue into tomorrow.