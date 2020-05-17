Man charged with Otaki murder

Sunday, 17 May, 2020 - 19:50

Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with murder in relation to the death of a man in Otaki on Saturday.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

The man, a Otaki local is known to the victim.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the man's death.

The investigation is ongoing and there will be an increased police presence in Otaki over the coming days.

A scene examination will continue tomorrow.