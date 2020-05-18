Many council facilities across Hurunui district re-open

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 12:43

Many public facilities across the Hurunui reopened last week as the nation returned to Alert Level 2.

Immediately reopened council facilities included the likes of playgrounds and reserves, libraries, public toilets, and service centers. Some facilities require special consideration of the Level 2 requirements, for example, the use of community halls is being assessed on a case by case basis, depending on the activity being booked and the health and safety plans provided by applicants.

Many facilities have additional health and safety measures in place to address COVID-19 needs, including sign in stations, social distancing, extra sanitisation and contact tracing records.

Full details on what facilities are open and how they are operating can be viewed through the council’s website, on the COVID-19 and Council Services page (available here: https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/find/alerts?item=id%3A29g36lump17q9sxnjuum). The council’s over all move into level two is happening progressively, with online options and video conferencing still playing a major role in its operations. Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie said "Although our facilities are opening, we recommend our customers phone, email or video call us for assistance. We want to ensure we continue to reduce potential exposure to Covid-19 and allow for appropriate social distancing." "We are also asking that customers choose not to use cash if possible. Contactless payment minimises the risk of virus transfer. As an incentive, those who set up a direct debit to pay their rates are receiving a double pass to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools."

"We are reminding our residents to responsibly enjoy the autonomy Level 2 brings. The move to Level 2 is a result of the effort everyone has put in at levels 3 and 4. Everyone has worked hard following the rules and it is important that we all continue to be vigilant."