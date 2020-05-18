One person has died in Koromiko Street crash - NZ Police

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 15:00

One person has died following a crash in Tauranga earlier today.

The crash involving a truck and a motorbike at the intersection of Koromiko Street and McCord Ave in Judea happened just before 9:50am.

One person was taken to hospital seriously injured, but sadly has since died.

Koromiko Street was blocked while emergency services attended the scene, but has now reopened.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.