Remembering Dunkirk and the fall of France, 8oth anniversary live streamed webinar

Tuesday 26 May 2020 11am-1pm

Live streamed webinar hosted by Auckland Libraries, in association with Ancestry.

NZ military historians give a free live presentation online to commemorate the 80th anniversary of one of the most pivotal moments of World War Two

#WeRemember

Introduction: Individual stories from the Ancestry military collections with Jason Reeve

The Battle of France, the triumph of blitzkrieg; by Dr Chris Pugsley

The Miracle of Dunkirk, saving an army; by Michael Wynd

Prelude to the Battle of Britain, the role of the RAF in the defence of France and Belgium; by Dr Adam Claasen

Register now to attend @ arc@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

You must include an email address when booking to receive the webinar link.

You will receive a confirmation of receipt of your booking.

A further email will be sent later with the Zoom link by the morning of the event.

Jason Reeve

Content Acquisition Manager at Ancestry.

Many of Ancestry’s records provide valuable insight into our military ancestors, with details of age, location and occupation at the time of listing.

Some records describe the places where they served, as well as the honours and awards they received, along with any disciplinary action, and details of next of kin.

Chris Pugsley

Military historian; former senior lecturer in War Studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

A specialist in New Zealand, Imperial and Commonwealth military history in the 19th and 20th Centuries; author of numerous books including From Emergency to Confrontation: The New Zealand Armed Forces in Malaya and Borneo 1949-1966.

He reached the rank of lieutenant colonel in the NZ Army, and holds a PhD from the University of Waikato.

Michael Wynd

Historian and researcher at the National Museum of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

His research interests include Naval history, colonial warfare, the revolution in military affairs, and the history of the First World War.

He is currently working on a book about the history of demobilisation 1918-1919.

Adam Claasen

Historian at Massey University’s Albany campus in Auckland.

He is the author of Fearless: the extraordinary untold story of New Zealand’s Great War airmen, an exploration of the role played by our air and ground crew in the world’s first air war.

