Police lay charges over Linwood Road fatal crash

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 19:00

Police have charged a man in relation to a fatal crash that killed an off duty officer in February.

Constable Naomi McRae, 35, was off duty at the time of the crash on Linwood Road, Karaka on 13 February 2020.

A 61-year-old man faces two charges: careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court on 28 May.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says Naomi's family and colleagues continue to be supported.

"Naomi was well respected member of the Police whānau here in Counties Manukau and her passing has deeply affected a number of her colleagues.