100% funding band another shot in the arm for early learning - ECC

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 18:24

The Early Childhood Council welcomes the latest government investment in Early Childhood Education with the re-introduction of the 100% funding band for services employing fully qualified and registered teachers.

"We applaud the government for reinstating the band, and their continued investment in ECE," said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

"We hope this funding will help keep teachers in our sector and lift the quality of early learning."

The ECC is keen to work with the government to ensure the push to hire a 100% qualified team doesn’t lead to centres poaching teachers from one other, due to the current teacher shortage.

"Our only note of caution is that centres who reflect their community by including Kuia, KaumÄtua or Pasifika elders as part of their team can still access the higher band, and won’t be penalised for their choice."

"We’re delighted to see two sizable investments within a week after several years of ECE under funding - and we look forward to seeing what’s next," said Mr Reynolds.