Short delays from today for a week on QEII Drive, Chch - NZTA

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 09:19

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises drivers to expect short delays on QEII Drive/ State Highway 74, between Innes Road and Burwood Road, over the next week due to road works and road marking.

Speed restrictions and other traffic management will be in place from today, outside the morning and evening peak hours, between 9am and 4pm and overnight between 10pm and 6am.

People are advised to allow an extra five minutes to travel through the site during these times. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by 25 May (next Monday).

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience and understanding on this stretch of highway to Burwood and North Beach.

