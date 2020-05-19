Drier than normal for rest of May despite large low - Weather Watch

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 09:20

The weather this week is spectactular - it's also harmful to dry regions. On top of the 2020 droughts we also have the 2019-2020 rainfal deficit meaning this dry Autumn will be problematic heading into winter for some people and businesses.

The next week ahead leans drier than normal for almost every part of New Zealand and the outlook to June 1 looks the same.

For Auckland the news is bad - more dry weather and just 20mm forecast over the next two weeks for the water shortage crisis. Any wet weather will likely fall as showers which means totals may be lower for some - and rainfall is not guaranteed across the catchment areas.

Other nearby farming regions like Northland and Waikato, along with rural Auckland, are also facing more dry weather and similar below average rainfall totals. Eastern leaning areas may be the driest.

One positive is that daytime temperatures are mild - but the nights are cold so pasture growth will be limited now.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says a significant burst of wet weather will be coming out of tropical Australia within the next week with a low growing in the Tasman Sea this weekend. However blocking high pressure to New Zealand's east may well limit this wet weather for the North Island - keeping those rainfall totals down. It's a frustratingly close set up - and there is still some wiggle room to allow for greater rainfall totals. In saying that, the highs have been dominating NZ's weather all year so it would be a significant surprise to see that suddenly change this weekend.

When we take a look at June 1st and the air pressure set up it's again obvious high pressure is bigger and more dominant in the New Zealand / Tasman / Australia region. A low forming in SE Aussie may be worth monitoring in the first week of June but high pressure looks fairly dominant over the NZ area.

