Business student interns for UK company from comfort of home

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 11:44

A University of Auckland business student is one of six selected worldwide for a virtual internship to gain work experience without leaving the house.

Elizabeth Ejiwale, who is in her final year of a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in international business and marketing, has been awarded a scholarship to intern remotely for a UK-based company, which she will be matched to later this year.

"It’s an incredible opportunity to gain international work experience in the middle of a global crisis, while balancing studying from home and working part-time," she says.

"The world is increasingly operating in a virtual manner and is reliant on online workspaces. An online internship means I can get ahead of this trend by gaining experience across continental barriers. The ability to work in a team is essential in the business world, and having the ability to work cohesively in a virtual team is an imperative."

The scholarship was awarded by Virtual Internships, which connects students worldwide with remote work experience; Elizabeth was the only scholarship recipient from outside of the UK and the US. Her internship comes with a dedicated career coach, weekly group online company meetings and group discussions with other interns.

Elizabeth has already studied in the United States and China as part of the University of Auckland’s inaugural Global Business and Innovation Cohort, funded by the Sir Owen Glenn study abroad scholarship and the Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia.

She has also worked as a 360 International Peer Adviser in the University’s International Office, helping other students take advantage of overseas learning opportunities.

Ainslie Moore, Deputy Director International Programmes and Services, says the University is seeing a rise in opportunities for students to gain virtual international experience.

"We place a high value on providing students with opportunities to learn abroad, with the aim of reaching a 25 percent participation rate in overseas study, research or internship. While our students are currently unable to travel overseas, the rise of virtual internships and learning opportunities is a great way to overcome travel, time and cost barriers," she says.