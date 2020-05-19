Bus service returns with extra safety precautions in place - council

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 13:12

Gizzybus has resumed most of its regular service from Yesterday (Monday 18 May). However, to comply with Covid-19 there will still be reduced passenger capacity. And buses will not be stopping at Beetham Lifestyle Village or Kiri Te Kananwa Retirement Village.

All passengers using the bus service will also need to fill out a registration form for contact tracing purposes.

Cash fares and smart card use is available again. To minimise contact from handling cash, customers are advised to bring the correct change if possible.

Council would like to remind people to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to get to your destination as increased demand could lead to buses reaching capacity and causing delays.

WakaKura school buses are also ready for increased passenger volume from schools reopening. Students need to check in with their schools to make sure they are on the updated register.

Please visit our website to find bus timetables

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/gizzybus-timetable/