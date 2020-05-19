Incident in Karekare beach West Auckland

|
Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident at Karekare beach in West Auckland earlier this afternoon.
A group of four teenagers were reported to be in trouble after being stuck in a rip shortly after midday.
Three out of the four people have managed to make it back to shore with one person requiring treatment.
A fourth person was rescued from the water by lifeguards.
They were airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition however they have sadly died.
