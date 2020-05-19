Greenpeace response to Regional Emissions report released by council

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 16:22

The latest emissions report recently released by the Waikato Regional Council found that agriculture contributes 69% of gross emissions in Waikato.

"This latest emissions report shows that Waikato’s single biggest climate emitter is intensive dairying. There are simply too many cows and too much synthetic fertiliser," says Greenpeace campaigner Gen Toop.

"This report confirms that we urgently need fewer cows if we are going to address the climate and water crises."

"Waikato Regional Council must act now to phase-out synthetic fertiliser and invest in helping farmers move away from intensive dairying and into regenerative farming that works with the environment, not against it," Toop says.

Along with calling for the Government to place a cap on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, Greenpeace have put forward a detailed policy package outlining the top five investments the Government should make to shift the country to regenerative farming.