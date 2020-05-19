'Flaxmere College puts search for Principal on hold'

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 16:58

The search for a new Principal of Flaxmere College has been postponed until Term 3 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Long-serving Principal Louise Aneru left the school at the beginning of this year to take the reins of Kaitaia College and Deputy Principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie has been in an acting capacity since then.

The chairperson of Flaxmere College’s Board of Trustees, Taime Pareanga Samuel, QSM, said the Board had decided to suspend the process of finding a new Principal until Term 3 this year and appoint Mr Hay-Mackenzie as Acting Principal until January 24 next year.

"This is to provide ongoing stability now and in the coming months as we work together to support our students, and each other, in what is an unsettling time."

"We would like to thank all staff, students and whanau for their resilience and hard work, especially in the last several weeks, and for their ongoing support of Jim in his role," Mrs Pareanga Samuel said.

"We aim to begin advertising towards the end of the year and start the process from there. We hope to be able to shortlist candidates and conduct interviews this year so that the new Principal could start next year."

"The school is in safe hands until then," she said.