Search commences for overdue trampers - NZ Police

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 18:26

Police are asking for the public's help to locate two trampers who failed to return from the Kahurangi National Park when expected.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23 and from the Tasman area, started out on 9 May and have not yet returned.

The pair are understood to have entered near the Anatori River car park.

Police staff commenced a search today.

This will resume again tomorrow morning.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.