Resealing work south of Wellsford on SH1 this Thursday - NZTA

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 19:14

Motorists are advised there will be resealing work on State Highway 1 south of Wellsford on Thursday, 21 May that will require stop/go traffic management at times and may cause delays.

Resealing past the Wellsford Golf Course will begin after the morning peak period. There will be a lane in each direction open to traffic with temporary speed limits. It may be necessary for short periods to use stop/go traffic management, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

"We advise drivers to plan ahead, avoid travelling at peak times if possible, and allow extra time for their journeys. The roads crews will do all they can to manage traffic flows and keep delays to a minimum."

Temporary traffic lanes will be marked with road cones over the next four days while the new seal is bedded in and there will be temporary speed limits.

"We thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential maintenance to ensure the road is safe and resilient ahead of Queen’s Birthday Weekend."

Ms Hori-Hoult says the road crew is working under COVID-19 restrictions and Waka Kotahi will not compromise on the safety of road workers or road users.

"Our road crews are working under strict health and safety protocols, which include working in small bubbles, maintaining physical distancing, and using additional protective clothing."

Ms Hori-Hoult urged motorists to take care when driving through the work area, be patient, cautious and comply with all temporary speed limits to keep workers safe.