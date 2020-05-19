Christchurch apprentice wins national scholarship

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 21:00

Christchurch-based plumbing apprentice Darren Mills has won a Plumbing World Scholarship at the national New Zealand Plumbing awards, held online on Tuesday 19 May.

A third year Masterlink apprentice hosted by Graham Bond in Christchurch, Darren has completed tasks ranging from small alterations, to houses, to multi-storey apartment buildings and, most impressive, work at the St George’s Hospital.

Darren was put in charge of the entire water supply system and his performance was outstanding.

He was nominated for the scholarship by Masterlink Regional Manager Sam Timlin who says," Darren has grown from a quiet, reserved person to a frontline employee who can now run any job and staff on site. In the last 12 months, his confidence has grown immensely."

By studying hard and putting in extra hours, Darren passed his Plumbing Tradesman registration exam in his second year and is top of his class at block courses.

He enthusiastically takes on projects and was among the first to put up his hand to be part of the Canterbury Master Plumbers community project renovating bathrooms at a local rest home. He says it was a great feeling to be a part of something helping the less fortunate.

"Darren works well with others and is quick to make friends, he understands how a job fits together and assigns tasks to himself and others with confidence. Darren is a massive asset to the business", says Sam.

Plumbing World Scholarships are awarded to Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and a passion for the industry.

Darren wins a trophy, a certificate and $1000 to spend at his local Plumbing World branch.

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards are normally presented during a gala dinner which is the glittering finale of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in this year’s conference being postponed until 2021.

However, Master Plumbers decided to celebrate and honour our 2020 awards winners - those who have contributed to the Plumbing, Gasfitting and Drainlaying sector in New Zealand - in a virtual ceremony using cameras in multiple locations and Zoom technology.

The ceremony aired on Facebook as a live Watch Party at 7 pm on Tuesday 19 May.