Update on search for missing Tasman trampers

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 09:50

The search continues this morning for the two missing trampers, Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, who failed to return from the Kahurangi National Park.

The pair are understood to have entered the Anatori River car park.

They started out on 9 May and have not yet returned.

Five teams made up of Golden Bay, Motueka, Nelson LandSAR volunteers and Police staff are searching the Anatori River area today.

A specialist search dog from Blenheim is also assisting with the search.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.