Serious crash on State Highway 1B, Gordonton

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 10:10

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1B in Gordonton, Waikato.

The single-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Taylor Road and Puketaha Road was reported at 8.40am.

One person has sustained serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.