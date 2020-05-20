'2nd annual Crime and Victims survey show reporting of sexual violence low'

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 06:00

There’s been no significant change in the level of crime in New Zealand in the past year, but new figures from the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey (NZCVS) continue to show worryingly low levels of reporting of sexual violence, Sector Deputy Secretary Tim Hampton says.

The NZCVS is New Zealand’s largest and most comprehensive survey of crime, interviewing 8,000 people over the age of 15 each year about their experiences of crime in the previous 12 months.

Unlike other sources, which captures data such as reported crime, the NZCVS also captures unreported crime.

The 2019 report, released today, has found instances of crime were largely experienced at similar levels to the 2018 report.

The survey shows 29 percent of New Zealand adults experienced intimate partner violence, or sexual violence, at some point in their life, with women three times more likely to experience sexual violence than men.

Most concerningly, 94 percent of sexual assaults were not reported to Police.

"The data the NZCVS produces is both enlightening and sobering," Mr Hampton says. "The levels of crime being experienced, and the number of victims is nothing for New Zealand to be proud of. The sexual violence data in this report reinforces a lot of what we already know about victims and the level of non-reporting to Police.

"For comparison’s sake, 94 percent of sexual assaults weren’t reported to Police, when 94 percent of motor vehicle theft was reported.

"Our hope is this data continues to prove valuable in guiding policy decisions and practice to improve the lives of the most at-risk of victimisation in our society. The data feeds into the topical reports we have released to date, such as the Highly Victimised report and Offences by Family Members."

The findings also reinforce a 2018 finding that a small proportion of the population experiences the majority of crime events.

"Just two percent of victims experienced 33 percent of all offences," Mr Hampton says. "When it comes to interpersonal violence, just one percent of adults experienced 53 percent of incidents."

The report also found a clear link between victimisation and socio-economic conditions.

"There is a higher level of victimisation for those under financial pressure, living in more deprived areas, unemployed and not actively seeking employment, and those in single parent households," Mr Hampton says.

"These findings help us identify likely victims of crime in New Zealand. Given this report is the culmination of two years’ worth of interviews - that’s 16,000 respondents - we can identify those communities who are most at-risk of victimisation. This is particularly important now given the number of people that are experiencing reduction in their income or losing their jobs completely because of COVID-19.

"Along with the socio-economic deprivation, victims are most likely to be aged between 19-29, MÄori, never married, have moderate-to-high levels of psychological distress, lower life satisfaction ratings and lower feelings of safety.

"It’s information like this that can help shape our response as a nation to supporting those experiencing disproportionate levels of crime and hardship."

Other key findings from the latest Crime and Victims Survey report show that in the last 12 months:

- Over 250,000 incidents of offences by family members towards other family members occurred, in which almost half (47 percent) of offenders were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

- Over 320,000 people experienced one or more incidents of cybercrime or fraud.

- Overall, 25 percent of all crime incidents were reported to Police.

- The most common reason for not reporting to Police were "too trivial/no loss or damage/not worth reporting" (48 percent). The second most common reason was "Police couldn’t have done anything" (27 percent).

- Vehicle offences were the most common one-off incidents of crime.

"I want to thank the NZCVS team for putting together another extremely insightful report," Mr Hampton says. "I also want to urge those who read and use this data to remember to look beyond the statistics and see the individuals whose lives are being torn apart by crime.

"It is my hope that this report will go a long way to helping improve the quality of life for many."

The latest NZCVS will be available on the Ministry of Justice website. Further topical reports including on victimisation within the MÄori population will be published later this year.

For help, support and information related to sexual harm and sexual assault call Safe To Talk on 0800

044 334, text 4334, email support@safetotalk.nz or visit safetotalk.co.nz