QLDC seeks proposals for Ladies Mile Masterplan

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 11:58

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to complete a Masterplan and related Approvals for the Ladies Mile (Te Putahi) area in Queenstown.

The RFP follows on from a series of Council decisions considering the future of Ladies Mile in recent years culminating in the Ladies Mile Establishment report that was adopted at the 12 March Council meeting. The report recommended undertaking a Council-led Masterplan and plan variation as a way of creating a holistic approach to planning for this growing area of the Wakatipu Basin.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery said Council was looking at taking a methodical and integrated approach in developing a master plan for Ladies Mile.

"The Masterplan will need to consider the various land use demands as well as transport, housing, and social infrastructure needs. This will promote community outcomes and offer a well thought out ability to create a compelling place to live, work and play. " Mr Avery said.

"Whilst we expect that construction and development will slow down in the current COVID-19 context, we know that growth will return as Queenstown Lakes continues to be a desirable place to live so continuing with the Masterplan work is important for the future" he added.

The deadline for proposals is 1.00pm, 16 June. The contract will commence on 10 July and run for nine months.

The Masterplan would then need to be considered by the Council before any decisions are made on the future of Ladies Mile.

The RFP was released on Tuesday and is available to view on the GETS website here: https://www.gets.govt.nz/QLDC/ExternalTenderDetails.htm?id=22689188