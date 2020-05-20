Kawarau River crash update - NZ Police

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 14:10

The Police National Dive Squad has been deployed to help assist in the search for the occupants of the vehicle that crashed of State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge, near Queenstown.

Motorists found crash debris on the side of State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge at about 6:40pm last night.

The crashed vehicle was found partially submerged in the Kawarau River.

It was secured by wire rope last night to prevent it from moving and a scene guard was in place overnight.

Police returned to the scene this morning to look to recover the vehicle and an investigation is under way to determine who was in the vehicle.

At this stage the occupants remain unaccounted for.

The Police National Dive Squad are due to arrive in Queenstown this afternoon.

The investigation into the crash continues.