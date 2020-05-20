Crash on Centennial Highway, Ngauranga

|
Police are currently at a four-vehicle collision northbound on Centennial Highway, Ngauranga.
Police were advised of the crash just before the Newlands off-ramp at about 12.37pm.
There are no reports of injury however the incident is causing traffic delays.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
