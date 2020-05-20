State Highway 1 near Wellsford is currently closed - NZ Police

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 16:17

State Highway 1 near Wellsford is currently closed following a head-on crash between two vehicles.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.15pm.

Two people have sustained serious injuries and are being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A section of State Highway 1 is currently closed near Mangawhai Road.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Mangawhai-Kaiwaka Road and northbound traffic is being diverted through Mangawhai Road.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delays are expected.

Police thank the public in advance for their cooperation this afternoon.