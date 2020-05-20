Community views wanted on dogs in public places - council

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 16:44

Whanganui District Council is inviting the community to complete an online survey about their views on dogs in public places such as shared pathways, the town centre, and parks and playgrounds.

"The survey is to gather information about people’s views of dogs in public spaces as we begin the process to review our Dog Control Policy and Bylaw," says the Council’s Policy Analyst, Justin Walters.

"We have already gathered some information about dogs in a survey late last year that was done as part of the review of the Keeping of Animals, Poultry and Bees Bylaw even though that bylaw does not cover dogs," says Justin Walters.

The Dog Control Bylaw sets out the standard of control owners must have over their dogs in the Whanganui District in accordance with the Dog Control Act 1996 and the Council’s Dog Control Policy.

"The bylaw and policy are designed to minimise the danger and stress that can be caused by and to dogs. The bylaw also aims to regulate and control dogs in public places.

"From that and other information, a consultation document will be developed and released for public consultation in the coming months," says Justin Walters.

To complete the survey please go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WDCDogControlReview