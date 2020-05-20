Wellington Police urge motorists to drive sober

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 19:36

Wellington Police would like to remind motorists to focus on the roads and not drive impaired.

"With bars reopening tomorrow, it’s timely to remind motorists that drinking and driving don’t mix," Wellington District Road Policing Manager Inspector Derek Orchard says.

"If you are drinking, make a plan for how you’ll get home, whether it’s a ride from your family or mates, catching a bus, sharing a cab with friends, or nominating a sober driver for the night.

"Many people are back on the roads under Alert Level 2, driving more frequently and further than they have in a number of weeks.

"Remember, the road rules haven’t changed.

Wear your seatbelt, stick to the speed limit, and stay focused on the road."

Wellington District Police will continue to be out in force on our roads to ensure everyone gets the message about road safety.