Kawarau River crash update

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm a body has been recovered following the crash on State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge yesterday.
The Police National Dive Squad located the body in the partially submerged vehicle this afternoon.
We are yet to formally identify the body and have a number of further inquiries to carry out.
The vehicle has been retrieved from the Kawarau River.
The Coroner has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice