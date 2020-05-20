Kawarau River crash update

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 20:00

Police can now confirm a body has been recovered following the crash on State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge yesterday.

The Police National Dive Squad located the body in the partially submerged vehicle this afternoon.

We are yet to formally identify the body and have a number of further inquiries to carry out.

The vehicle has been retrieved from the Kawarau River.

The Coroner has been notified.